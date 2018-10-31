Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Colfax Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to a tip claiming a student had a weapon.

The school is located in the 2300 block of Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh, the school received an anonymous phone call claiming a student had a gun.

Pittsburgh Colfax is on lockdown after an anonymous caller said a firearm in school. No weapons found but PPS police and @PghPolice are searching room to room. No proof callmis credible, but we are taking every precaution necessary. More info will be released when we have it. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 31, 2018

The school was placed on full lockdown as police searched two buildings and more than 900 students. No weapon was found in either building.

#BREAKING #UPDATE: There is no proof that this is a credible threat. No weapon has been found. The grades 6-8 building has been checked and cleared. They are now searching K-5 building. @KDKA — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 31, 2018

Currently, there are no plans for an early dismissal, but parents are being allowed to pick up their kids.

Police are now investigating the source of the anonymous phone call.

