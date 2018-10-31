Filed Under:Beechwood Boulevard, Colfax Elementary School, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Colfax Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to a tip claiming a student had a weapon.

The school is located in the 2300 block of Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh, the school received an anonymous phone call claiming a student had a gun.

The school was placed on full lockdown as police searched two buildings and more than 900 students. No weapon was found in either building.

Currently, there are no plans for an early dismissal, but parents are being allowed to pick up their kids.

Police are now investigating the source of the anonymous phone call.

