MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Judy DeSantis, of McCandless Township, said she always feared something like this would happen.

Joshua Huber, 33, who was arrested in the shooting deaths of DeSantis’ daughter and another man two years ago, has just been arrested again.

In the 2016 case, Huber was charged with killing 22-year-old Melissa Zuk, and her friend, 30-year-old Derek Schindler, in a Vilsak Street apartment in Etna.

But, after a 10-day trial, the jury ended up deadlocked last year, and Huber was found not guilty on all counts.

The prosecution wanted a conviction of first-degree murder, but Huber said the shootings were in self defense.

DeSantis told KDKA-TV, “I always thought, from the beginning, that he was going to hurt someone else. The murder of two people, Derek was a good friend, it was senseless to me. There has to be something wrong that he would do that.”

West Deer Police said Huber assaulted a woman he was hanging out with.

After she locked him out of her apartment, Huber started kicking in a glass door.

After getting back inside, investigators say he threw her against a door and she screamed for help. A neighbor heard her screams, and called 911.

Huber is also accused of threatening police, and said he would see them once he gets out of jail.

“I’m not shocked at all [by his arrest],” DeSantis said. “I’m surprised it took this long. My hope is that he never hurts another person, that’s all I hope, and I sleep better when I know he’s in jail.”