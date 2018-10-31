  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Assault, Derek Schindler, Etna, Josh Huber, Local TV, McCandless, Melissa Zuk, Ralph Iannotti, West Deer Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Judy DeSantis, of McCandless Township, said she always feared something like this would happen.

Joshua Huber, 33, who was arrested in the shooting deaths of DeSantis’ daughter and another man two years ago, has just been arrested again.

joshua huber I Sleep Better When I Know Hes In Jail: Victims Mother Not Shocked By Rearrest Of Man Acquitted Of Murder

(Source: Allegheny County)

In the 2016 case, Huber was charged with killing 22-year-old Melissa Zuk, and her friend, 30-year-old Derek Schindler, in a Vilsak Street apartment in Etna.

But, after a 10-day trial, the jury ended up deadlocked last year, and Huber was found not guilty on all counts.

The prosecution wanted a conviction of first-degree murder, but Huber said the shootings were in self defense.

DeSantis told KDKA-TV, “I always thought, from the beginning, that he was going to hurt someone else. The murder of two people, Derek was a good friend, it was senseless to me. There has to be something wrong that he would do that.”

West Deer Police said Huber assaulted a woman he was hanging out with.

After she locked him out of her apartment, Huber started kicking in a glass door.

After getting back inside, investigators say he threw her against a door and she screamed for help. A neighbor heard her screams, and called 911.

Huber is also accused of threatening police, and said he would see them once he gets out of jail.

“I’m not shocked at all [by his arrest],” DeSantis said. “I’m surprised it took this long. My hope is that he never hurts another person, that’s all I hope, and I sleep better when I know he’s in jail.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s