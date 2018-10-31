Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (KDKA/AP) – The life of the late rapper Mac Miller will be remembered with a benefit concert to raise funds for arts education in underserved communities.

Chance the Rapper, John Mayer and SZA are expected to perform at the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert Wednesday at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The benefit concert will launch the Mac Miller Circles Fund in honor of the hip-hop star.

A live-stream of the event will be available on various social media platforms.

Paramedics found the 26-year-old Miller unresponsive in his home last month and declared him dead soon after. No cause of death has been announced after an autopsy was performed.

Miller’s rhymes often dealt with his depression and drug use.

The lineup also includes Travis Scott, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and Action Bronson.

Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010. He had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)