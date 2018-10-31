  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is dismissing another challenge by top Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania to the legality of new congressional district boundaries imposed by the state’s highest court in a gerrymandering case.

The high court on Monday denied the case by House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati. It’s the third time the nation’s highest court has rejected such a GOP effort.

congressional map Pennsylvania GOP Dealt 3rd Redistricting Loss In U.S. Courts

(Image Provided)

November’s election is being conducted on new court-drawn districts viewed as more competitive than the now-invalidated map drawn in 2011 by Republicans to help Republicans win. Under the 2011 map, Republicans won 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 House seats in three straight elections even as Democrats dominated statewide elections.

In January, the state ruled the districts violated constitutional guarantees of free and equal elections.

