Today is Halloween and Rania Harris stopped by PTL to whip up some spooky recipes!

Graveyard Taco Dip

1st Layer:

2 cans re-fried black beans

2nd Layer:

4 cups sour cream

2 packages taco seasoning

3rd Layer:

2 cups guacamole

4th Layer:

2 cups salsa

5th Layer:

2 bunches of green onions, chopped

Townhouse oval shaped butter crackers

Edible markers

Directions:

In a 9” x 13” rectangle glass casserole, layer beans, then sour cream mixed with taco seasoning, then the guacamole, then the salsa and finally, finish with chopped green onions to cover the top.

Place tombstone-shaped crackers into the dip standing up to simulate the look of tombstones. You can decorate the tombstones with edible marker to say “RIP” if desired. (Edible markers available at “Michael’s” or craft stores, or on Amazon.)

Serves: 4 to 6

Ghosts in the Graveyard

2 packages (3.9 oz. each) JELL-O Chocolate Flavor Instant Pudding

3 cups cold milk

1 – 12 ounce container Cool Whip Whipped Topping, thawed, divided

20 Oreo Cookies, crushed (about 2 cups)

Assorted decorations:

Oblong vanilla creme-filled sandwich cookies, decorating gel

Candy pumpkins,

Candy corn pieces

Directions:

Beat pudding mixes and milk in large bowl with whisk for 2 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in 3 cups Cool Whip and half the cookie crumbs. Spread into 13×9-inch dish; sprinkle with remaining crumbs.

Refrigerate for 1 hour. Meanwhile, decorate sandwich cookies with decorating gel to resemble tombstones.

Insert decorated cookies into top of dessert just before serving. Add candies. Drop large spoonfuls of remaining Cool Whip onto dessert to resemble ghosts.

Makes about 9 cups dessert.