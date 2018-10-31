BREAKING NEWS:Federal Grand Jury Indicts Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Robert Bowers On 44 Counts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is approving sports betting at three more casinos as it gets closer to becoming the sixth state with sports betting.

Regulators on Wednesday awarded sports betting licenses to SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board earlier this month awarded licenses to Hollywood Casino near Hershey and suburban Philadelphia’s Parx Casino, which also received approval for an off-track betting parlor it owns in Philadelphia.

Sports betting could start as early as November if a casino meets other requirements, such as training personnel and passing equipment tests. Owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos can pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

