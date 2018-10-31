Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Officials at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle are notifying patients about a potential exposure from improperly cleaned ultrasound probes.

In a statement, officials say “related health risks are extremely low.”

However, UPMC says it has contacted all patients who may be affected and will offer free testing to them to ensure their health and safety.

They also say they have contacted the Department of Health.

The statement says:

“An internal quality assurance review at UPMC Jameson found that the proper cleaning process was not documented and followed for some ultrasound probes used in internal prostate, obstetrical and gynecological exams. Any related health risks are extremely low. “Corrective measures were immediately implemented. A report was filed with the Department of Health, and we have notified The Joint Commission. “In an abundance of caution, we have contacted all potentially affected patients with additional information, offering free precautionary blood and urine testing to ensure patient safety.”

UPMC goes on to apologize to the patients and their families, saying: