PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Funeral services continue today as Pittsburgh mourns the lives lost in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Today, three of the victims will be laid to rest.

Bernice And Sylvan Simon

Funeral services will be held for 84-year-old Bernice Simon and her husband, 86-year-old Sylvan.

Visitation at the Ralph Schugar Chapel in Shadyside begins at 11 a.m. The funeral service itself starts at noon.

The Simons lived in Wilkinsburg. Neighbors remember them as a kind and loving couple.

“They had the sweetest smile, they had lit up the room. They loved their family, their children. They loved Tree of Life. They loved their religion. They just loved human kindness,” Galina Shimenko said.

The couple died in the same building where they were married 62 years ago.

Richard Gottfried

A funeral service will also be held today for Richard Gottfried.

That will be this afternoon and will also be at the Ralph Schugar Chapel.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m. and the funeral service starts at 4 p.m.

Gottfried ran dental offices in Ross Township and West View for more than 30 years.

He also volunteered his time at free clinics for people who couldn’t afford dental care.