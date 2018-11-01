PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Remember those cuddly, cute Beanie Babies that were all the rage in the 90s?

Well it turns out, some of the are still worth something, in fact they could be worth big bucks.

Cosmopolitan has a list of 20 different Beanie Babies that are worth thousands of dollars.

Of course you had to keep them in pristine condition and hope that your mom or someone else didn’t throw them away.

The list includes one Beanie Baby that will could fetch nearly $1 million.

They range from a fish that could bring you more than $175,000 to a rabbit that could bring you $50,000.

