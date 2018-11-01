Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was reportedly killed in a hit and run accident at a bus stop in central Pennsylvania this morning.
WTAJ reports that the boy was found dead in Franklin Township in Huntingdon County.
They’ve now learned the boy was waiting at the school bus stop when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. The district is calling it a hit and run accident.
State police say the boy was found around seven this morning by a Tyrone School District bus driver.
The school district says the boy was a 2nd grader at Tyrone Elementary School.
What is wrong with people? It’s a school bus, STOP. My heart goes out to the families who lost their children this week because people can’t obey the laws about speed, stop signs and buses.