  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central Pennsylvania, Franklin Township, Huntingdon County, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was reportedly killed in a hit and run accident at a bus stop in central Pennsylvania this morning.

WTAJ reports that the boy was found dead in Franklin Township in Huntingdon County.

They’ve now learned the boy was waiting at the school bus stop when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. The district is calling it a hit and run accident.

State police say the boy was found around seven this morning by a Tyrone School District bus driver.

The school district says the boy was a 2nd grader at Tyrone Elementary School.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments
  1. Peggys Pieces says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:23 PM

    What is wrong with people? It’s a school bus, STOP. My heart goes out to the families who lost their children this week because people can’t obey the laws about speed, stop signs and buses.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s