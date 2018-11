Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the temperatures drop, the group Breathe Pennsylvania is offering free cold weather masks to people across Western Pennsylvania.

The masks helps those with respiratory illnesses breathe easier in the cold air.

The masks warm up the air before you breathe it in.

If you are interested in ordering the masks, visit this link to their website.

And for more information, visit their Facebook page here.