MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Two employees at a tavern in Mount Washington were badly injured when they were allegedly stabbed by a man they were trying to fire.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Bigham Tavern.

The incident is believed to have started when the two employees tried to terminate 40-year-old Jaymar Gilbert. A physical altercation ensued, which led to Gilbert allegedly stabbing the two employees.

Gilbert was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

One of the victims suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The tavern has issued the following statement:

“The unfortunate events that occurred to our Bigham Tavern family on Wednesday night were an isolated internal altercation that was diffused quickly by our community first responders. We aim to provide a safe work environment for all of our employees and for our community. It is our intent to properly manage any incidents that occur as to minimize injury and other forms of loss. Wednesday night’s events were no different in process but harrowing in ending. We are wishing a quick recovery to our loved ones at this somber time.”

