PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have 30 days to release the region’s proposal for Amazon’s second headquarters.

According to the Post-Gazette, a judge ruled the city and county failed to prove the bid was exempt under the “Right-To-Know Law.”

Both the city and county plan to appeal the ruling.

Amazon is expected to make their decision by the end of the year which city will become the site of HQ2.

