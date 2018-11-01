Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sleigh rides around town, ice skating at PPG Place, the holiday market and more lights than you can shake a stick at.

It will all be back for Light Up Night 2018.

With Thanksgiving so early this year, Light Up Night will be held on Nov. 16. And, this year’s big night could be very important to the City of Pittsburgh.

Light Up Night 2018 starts earlier and ends later. This year’s headliner is Grammy winner A Great Big World.

The younger audience will enjoy YouTube sensation Elley Duhe and her big hit “Happy Now.”

James Torme, son of Mel who wrote and sang about chestnuts roasting on an open fire, will take to the jazz stage.

“James has been described as the best male jazz singer to come along in 20 years, and will certainly do justice to his father’s legacy when he sings that classic holiday favorite,” Charlene Petrelli, of the EQT Foundation, said.

The event will feature 30 food truck, five tree lightings, a lice crèche and of course, fireworks at 10 p.m.

“It generates excitement all year long and it’s a unique way for us to give back to our customers and thank our customers at an important time of the year.

Comcast’s Chris Whitaker said.

This year, organizers hope the event provides something many in Pittsburgh really need.

“We need our neighbors. We need our friends. We need our families. We need to come together as one and really unite,” Jeremy Waldrup, of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said.

“The love and the community and the partnership and just taking care of each other right now. I think this is something that will be the focal point of that this year,” Bank of America’s Brian Ludwig said.

For the kids, Fred Rogers Productions will be in the Heinz Hall Garden every weekend.

“Really excited to be able to bring all of our programs right Downtown for all of the children of Pittsburgh,” Paul Siefken, of Fred Rogers Productions, said.

That obviously includes the beloved Daniel Tiger.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a trip to Santa’s House, either. All it takes is a food donation in Market Square.

“We want the holidays to be for everybody, and everybody enjoy a good meal at the holiday time and whatever worries they are having, we want to make them forget what’s going on and enjoy the festivities and enjoy — and if you need an extra meal, there is food for you there, too,” Santa Claus said.