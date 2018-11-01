Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of shooting and killing 11 people inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh will be arraigned on federal charges today.

According to the Department of Justice, Robert Bowers, 46, was charged in a 44-count indictment on Wednesday.

The charges are as follows:

Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence

Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

One count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

He will be arraigned on those charges Thursday morning and is expected to enter a plea at that time.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady filed federal hate crimes charges against Bowers on Saturday evening. Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty against Bowers.

Wednesday’s indictment increases the number of counts from 29 to 44, bolsters the hate crime prosecution and increases the likelihood that Bowers will eventually be executed.

The additional counts relate to Bowers’ assault on police officers, and it also lists a number of special findings that strengthen the case for the death penalty.

Those findings include the premeditation and planning that went into the attack, the number of victims, and specifically, the defenselessness and vulnerability of those victims. Though not mentioned by name, victims like the Rosenthal brothers and 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, with special needs, were killed at hands of a gunman wielding an AR-15 and three handguns.

The case against Bowers will be prosecuted first in federal court, instead of state courts, because the U.S. Justice Department says it believes it’s in the national interest to protect the constitutional right of freedom of religion.

Bowers is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.

He faces a maximum possible penalty of death or life without parole, followed by a consecutive sentence of 535 years’ imprisonment.