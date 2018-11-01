  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) – A heavy police presence has been called to a Mount Oliver home.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Sherman Avenue around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.

mount oliver police activity Police, Medical Examiner Called To Mount Oliver Home

(Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA)

Just before 7 a.m., the medical examiner arrived at the scene.

Mt Oliver Police blocked off the entire intersection of Sherman and Stamm avenues with police cars and yellow crime tape.

Police have not yet released any details about this incident.

