MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A Washington County father says he son was suspended from school after part of his Halloween costume was found in his backpack.

Danny Fine, 10, lives with his family in Monongahela.

The Fines go all out for Halloween. Their home is decked out with spooky decorations, including a fog-making machine on the front lawn.

The fifth grader was suspended from school Thursday because officials found a plastic Halloween knife in his bookbag.

“I didn’t know it was in my bookbag, and that’s what makes me mad,” Danny said.

His father, James Fine said the fake knife “cost $2.97 at Walmart, in the Halloween clearance section when we were buying their costumes.”

After school, officials found the toy plastic knife, they confiscated it, his parents were notified and Danny was disciplined.

“I have an out of school suspension for three days now, but I’d rather have an in-school suspension, and I wouldn’t miss my school work ’cause I have a test on Friday, and I’m not going to be in school on Friday,” Danny said.

Danny attends the Ringgold Elementary School. KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti emailed and called the Ringgold School District superintendent, but have not heard back from her.

Danny’s father says his son didn’t threaten anyone with the plastic knife, and it was all an honest mistake.