  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Ringgold Elementary School, Ringgold School District, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A Washington County father says he son was suspended from school after part of his Halloween costume was found in his backpack.

Danny Fine, 10, lives with his family in Monongahela.

The Fines go all out for Halloween. Their home is decked out with spooky decorations, including a fog-making machine on the front lawn.

The fifth grader was suspended from school Thursday because officials found a plastic Halloween knife in his bookbag.

“I didn’t know it was in my bookbag, and that’s what makes me mad,” Danny said.

ringgold student plastic halloween knife Boy, 10, Suspended After School Finds Plastic Knife From Halloween Costume In His Backpack

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

His father, James Fine said the fake knife “cost $2.97 at Walmart, in the Halloween clearance section when we were buying their costumes.”

After school, officials found the toy plastic knife, they confiscated it, his parents were notified and Danny was disciplined.

“I have an out of school suspension for three days now, but I’d rather have an in-school suspension, and I wouldn’t miss my school work ’cause I have a test on Friday, and I’m not going to be in school on Friday,” Danny said.

Danny attends the Ringgold Elementary School. KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti emailed and called the Ringgold School District superintendent, but have not heard back from her.

Danny’s father says his son didn’t threaten anyone with the plastic knife, and it was all an honest mistake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s