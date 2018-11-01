Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.

Conner rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns in October. He also added 13 catches for 159 yards.

He racked up those numbers in just three games, due to the Steelers’ bye week.

This is the second award Conner has received in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Against the Browns, Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

For the year, Conner has rushed for 599 yards and nine touchdowns and has made 31 receptions for 323 yards.