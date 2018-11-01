  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.

Conner rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns in October. He also added 13 catches for 159 yards.

He racked up those numbers in just three games, due to the Steelers’ bye week.

Steelers RB Conner Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 09: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers holds the ball after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

This is the second award Conner has received in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Against the Browns, Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

For the year, Conner has rushed for 599 yards and nine touchdowns and has made 31 receptions for 323 yards.

