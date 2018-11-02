Don’s Appliances corporate chef Anthony Marino stopped by PTL to cook up two delicious recipes!

Squash Cakes

1 spaghetti squash, but in half

1 cup bread crumbs

2 eggs

¼ t garlic salt

¼ t black pepper

¼ T butter, melted

1 – Cut squash in half and roast skin side up at 375 degrees for 45 minutes

2 – let cool and scrape out squash

3 – add bread crumbs, seasoning

4 – combine all ingredients – scoop into small mounds

5 – fry 3 minutes on each side

6 – bake 15 minutes until golden brown. Serve with warm red sauce

Stuffed Steak

1 strip steak

4 oz crumbled feta cheese

2 oz diced peppers

4 oz chopped spinach

1 – Sear stake on each side, let cool and butterfly

2 – combine all ingredients. Stuff steak. And roastin oven – 375 degrees for 12 minutes

3 – serve warm