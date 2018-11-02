  • KDKA TVOn Air

Don’s Appliances corporate chef Anthony Marino stopped by PTL to cook up two delicious recipes!

Squash Cakes

  • 1 spaghetti squash, but in half
  • 1 cup bread crumbs
  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ t garlic salt
  • ¼ t black pepper
  • ¼ T butter, melted

1 – Cut squash in half and roast skin side up at 375 degrees for 45 minutes
2 – let cool and scrape out squash
3 – add bread crumbs, seasoning
4 – combine all ingredients – scoop into small mounds
5 – fry 3 minutes on each side
6 – bake 15 minutes until golden brown. Serve with warm red sauce

Stuffed Steak

  • 1 strip steak
  • 4 oz crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 oz diced peppers
  • 4 oz chopped spinach

1 – Sear stake on each side, let cool and butterfly
2 – combine all ingredients. Stuff steak. And roastin oven – 375 degrees for 12 minutes
3 – serve warm

