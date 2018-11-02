By Ralph Iannotti
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Thirty-five-year-old Isaiah Dawson, who was out of jail on bond following a drug arrest this summer, was arrested Friday morning by Duquesne Police after they executed a search warrant at his Mifflin Street home.

When he refused to comply with efforts to place him in handcuffs, officers said they had to use a taser on him.

(Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department/Facebook)

A search of Dawson’s home turned up $18,000 in cash, about 15 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $30,000, suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug packaging material and multiple cell phones.

According to Duquesne Police, Dawson had no legitimate income. They said they had received tips from people in the community who were fed-up about the suspected drug dealing. Police said they believed the source of the drugs was California.

Last July, Dawson was picked up for a traffic violation. Police said they found nine pounds of weed in his car, along with several thousand dollars.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

At that time, he told arresting officers he was friends with a number of both current and former Duquesne police officers, and he was a youth football coach.

He was charged with felony drug law violations, but was released on bond.

