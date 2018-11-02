Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sir Bailey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Say hello to Sir Bailey! He is a young and active black and white feline. Sir Bailey found himself back at Animal Friends when his previous owner became allergic. He currently resides at the Colony Café. He does well with other cats and so can go home to a family with felines. Some of Sir Bailey’s favorite activities include taking a nap in the warm sun and sitting in windowsills. Is Sir Bailey the missing piece to your home? Stop in to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Sir Bailey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bolt

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bolt is approximately 7-years-old as of May 2018. He has been with us for some time.

Bolt is very friendly and playful and walks well on a leash.

But he has diabetes insipidus and has frequent urination issues, so he needs to be let out frequently and cannot get dehydrated. This condition causes excess drinking and urination. Dehydration can occur if not watched and care must be taken on long walks or hot weather. Would not do well in a home where left for long periods.

Bolt must have a regular vet and a family willing to take him for his frequent check ups for his medication.

If you think you are Bolt’s special home, please contact us!

To find out more about how to adopt Bolt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

