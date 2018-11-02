  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adoption, Animal Friends, doptable Pets, Furry Tails, Orphans of the Storm, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Sir Bailey

Animal Friends

bailey af Furry Tails: Bailey & Bolt Are Waiting For Forever Homes

(Photos: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Say hello to Sir Bailey! He is a young and active black and white feline. Sir Bailey found himself back at Animal Friends when his previous owner became allergic. He currently resides at the Colony Café. He does well with other cats and so can go home to a family with felines. Some of Sir Bailey’s favorite activities include taking a nap in the warm sun and sitting in windowsills. Is Sir Bailey the missing piece to your home? Stop in to meet him today!

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bolt

Orphans of the Storm

bolt oots Furry Tails: Bailey & Bolt Are Waiting For Forever Homes

(Photo: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Bolt is approximately 7-years-old as of May 2018. He has been with us for some time.

Bolt is very friendly and playful and walks well on a leash.

But he has diabetes insipidus and has frequent urination issues, so he needs to be let out frequently and cannot get dehydrated. This condition causes excess drinking and urination. Dehydration can occur if not watched and care must be taken on long walks or hot weather. Would not do well in a home where left for long periods.

Bolt must have a regular vet and a family willing to take him for his frequent check ups for his medication.

If you think you are Bolt’s special home, please contact us!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s