MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews continue to search for the cause of an explosion that destroyed a Greene County house Thursday, injuring three people.

All that’s left of the Morgan Township home is charred rubble and many questions. One thing that is known is after the blast, Cody White proved the measure of a hero.

Seconds after the home essentially detonated, White opened his eyes, dazed and seriously burned. One family member said White got up and literally started lifting fallen walls and ceilings, searching for his 4-year-old son, James.

Holding James under one arm, White made his way to his girlfriend, Samantha Adamson, who was also trapped under debris. He pulled her out as well, carrying his family in his arms to safety.

All three were airlifted to Pittsburgh-area hospitals for treatment.

Peoples Natural Gas personnel are trying to find the source of the leak that led to the explosion. As that happens, nearby homes remain taped off and vacant until the area is given the all-clear.

It’s still not known if the explosion was caused by natural gas leaking from a line or methane that naturally migrated up from the soil and into the Bowser Road home.

Adamson, White and James are out of the hospital and expected to full recover from their injuries. They are staying with family until their home is rebuilt.