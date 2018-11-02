Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for his uncle’s 2015 murder.

Friday afternoon, a jury convicted Billy Joe Richter of first-degree murder, burglary, robbery, five counts of recklessly endangering another person involving police officers, and four counts of aggravated assault on police officers.

Richter was sentenced to life in prison for the murder plus a consecutive 70 to 140 months on the other charges.

The fatal shooting happened in May 2015.

Richter’s uncle, 68-year-old Harrison Shaffer, called 911 and told dispatchers that Richter had broken into his home in an attempt to steal his guns. Richter shot and killed Shaffer, then exchanged gunfire with with police once they arrived on the scene.

After several hours, the SWAT team was able to get inside the home and arrest Richter after firing gas cans into the home. Richter sustained a gunshot wound to the chest during the incident.