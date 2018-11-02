Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man accused of firing shots near a youth football game in New Castle was apprehended in Ohio this week.

The incident happened on Aug. 18 at Taggart Stadium.

New Castle Police say 40-year-old Marc Taylor drove down Dushane Street and fired several shots toward an individual who was standing outside the stadium, watching a youth football game through the fence.

Police were able to identify Taylor as the shooter through multiple interviews, calls and tips. During their investigation, they found the shooting was in connection to an ongoing feud between Taylor and the individual.

New Castle Police said Thursday that Taylor was apprehended in Youngstown, Ohio, by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Taylor is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is also facing 150 counts of recklessly endangering another person — one count for each of the players and coaches for each team at the field.