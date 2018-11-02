Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials want to express their gratitude for the generous donations from the community in the wake of the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting, but they’re asking food donations to be sent elsewhere.

In a release Friday, the Department of Public Safety said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s show of support, and first responders throughout the city, particularly at the Police Zone 4 station near the Tree of Life Synagogue, have received “countless visitors offering food, cards, hugs and words of kindness.”

They say Pittsburgh’s generosity is inspiring, but “simply put: We can’t eat all the food you all have so generously donated. And we don’t want any of the love you have shown to go to waste.”

The Department of Public Safety compiled the following list of food banks and others who remain in need:

If you are a business wishing to donate food, contact 412 Food Rescue via call or text at (412) 277-3831 .

. If you are an individual, contact one of these organizations directly.

Any certified Kosher food may be donated to the JCC or JFCS or Aleph.

Zone 1

Light of Life: (412) 860-8124

(412) 860-8124 Pleasant Valley Men’s Shelter: (412) 321-4272

(412) 321-4272 Allegheny YMCA: (412) 321-8594

Zone 2

Centre Ave YMCA: (412) 621-1762

(412) 621-1762 412 Youth Zone: (412) 902-4068

(412) 902-4068 Outreached Arms: (724) 759-4833

Zone 3

Brookline Teen Outreach: (412) 254-4590

(412) 254-4590 Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center: (412) 481-7900

Zone 4

Jewish Community Center: (412) 521-8010

(412) 521-8010 Aleph: (412) 421-0111

(412) 421-0111 Jewish Family and Children’s Services: (412) 422-7200

(412) 422-7200 Ralph Schugar Funeral Home: (412) 621-8282

Zone 5

Salvation Army Family Caring Center: (412) 327-5546

(412) 327-5546 Veteran’s Place: (412) 363-0500

(412) 363-0500 Proud Haven: (412) 441-9786

Zone 6