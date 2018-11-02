PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Every year, on Nov. 3, sandwich lovers take a day to celebrate what happens when you put delicious things between two slices of bread.

To help get you on the bandwagon, we’ve rounded up Pittsburgh’s top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there’s no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. P&G’s Pamela’s Diner

Topping the list is P&G’s Pamela’s Diner. Located at 60 21st St. in the Strip District, this breakfast and lunch spot is the highest rated sandwich spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp.

The diner’s sandwich offerings are varied. Look for its grilled marinated chicken sandwich, homemade egg salad sandwich topped with guacamole and tomato, turkey club, BLT or grilled cheese. Other items include burgers, its famous crepe-style hot cakes, waffles, omelets and homemade hash.

Yelper Becky T. wrote, “You know how sometimes you just want good diner food? This is the place if you’re in Pittsburgh. Lots of classics and fun twists on the menu.”

2. Cafe Raymond

Strip District’s Cafe Raymond, located at 2009 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews.

Cafe Raymond boasts a wide selection of specialty sandwiches, such as the muffaletta, a medley of ham, capacolla, salami, mortadella and provolone drizzled with basil pesto and olive oil on focaccia bread; or the smoked salmon with cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onions, capers and honey Dijon on rye bread. Other menu offerings include signature burgers, breakfast sandwiches and salads.

3. Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar

Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar on the South Side is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 120 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1507 E. Carson St. to see for yourself.

At this spot, you can build-your-own deli sandwiches with meat, cheese, bread and veggie options or opt for one of its signature subs. Try Montezuma’s Revenge, a grilled Buffalo chicken breast sandwich with red and green peppers, assorted melted cheeses and Louisiana hot sauce on a pita; or The Real New Yorker’s New Yorker, made with hot pastrami and corned beef, melted Swiss cheese and mustard on rye bread.