Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All of Pittsburgh’s sports teams are pitching in to help the families of the victims and survivors of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

The latest is the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. They have announced a community event to bring people together, play soccer and do some good for all those affected by the tragedy.

“Peace on the Pitch” will be held at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

All the proceeds and donations from the event will be split between the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Fans will have the chance to play on the field in 7-on-7 competitions, in groups ranging from children to adults. Then, there will be a first responders game and a penalty shootout.

The Riverhounds will also be selling “Stronger Than Hate” t-shirts with their logo on them. Open donations will also be accepted, along with raffles and concessions.

On Sunday, Nov. 18 we stand together through the beautiful game. #StrongerThanHate Details ➡️ https://t.co/HdaxX1FVNi pic.twitter.com/8K2sZLkXv8 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) November 2, 2018

The $5 parking fee will also be donated.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Riverhounds website here. And to register for the 7-on-7 competition, click here.