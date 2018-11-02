Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The oldest victim of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood will be laid to rest today.

It will be the last of the funeral services for the 11 victims.

Rose Mallinger’s family said even though she was three years shy of turning 100 years old, you would never know it because she looked and acted younger.

Her family said she had a sharp wit, humor and intelligence until her very last day.

Her family also said even though she died terribly, she lived a good life and did everything she wanted to do in her life.

Close family members called her “Bubbie,” the Yiddish word for grandma.

RELATED LINKS:

Her daughter, 61-year-old Andrea Wedner, was also shot. She’s still in the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Mallinger’s family said the synagogue was the center of Rose’s life – it was her place to be social, to be active and to meet family and friends.”

Her visitation begins at 11 a.m. at Rodef Shalom Temple and she’ll be laid to rest at 1 p.m.