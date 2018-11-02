Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A class action lawsuit will be filed against UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

This comes after UPMC admitted that ultrasound probes may not have been properly cleaned.

That lawsuit is expected to be filed on Friday and comes after more than 200 people were potentially exposed to unclean probes during ultrasounds. The exposure dates back to October 2017.

Attorney Dallas Hartman says those 200 patients have been notified about the potential exposure to dirty probes and many have already contracted him.

UPMC Jameson issued the following statement:

“An internal quality assurance review at UPMC Jameson found that the proper cleaning process was not documented and followed for some ultrasound probes used in internal prostate, obstetrical and gynecological exams. Any related health risks are extremely low.

“Corrective measures were immediately implemented. A report was filed with the Department of Health, and we have notified The Joint Commission.

“In an abundance of caution, we have contacted all potentially affected patients with additional information, offering free precautionary blood and urine testing to ensure patient safety.”

UPMC goes on to apologize to the patients and their families, saying:

“UPMC Jameson is committed to providing high-quality care in the safest environment possible. We apologize for the concern and inconvenience this matter has caused our patients and their families.”