CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A Charleroi woman died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Wanetta Scagline, 57, was struck by a vehicle on Twilight Hollow Road. The Washington County coroner’s office says the time of the incident is unknown.

She was transported to Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m.

Further details have not yet been released. Charleroi Regional Police are investigating.

