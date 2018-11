Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a crash in Beaver County on Saturday night.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Route 68 in Daugherty Township.

Emergency dispatchers say one vehicle crashed and rolled over into a wooded area. It is believed the driver was the only person in the car.

The coroner was called to the scene.

Route 68 was shut down while police investigated.

