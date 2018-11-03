Filed Under:GBU Financial, Local TV, Operation Reach Out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, GBU Financial Life members and volunteers met at the company’s building on the corner of Route 51 and Brownsville Road to package items to be sent overseas to U.S. soldiers.

gbu1 GBU’s Operation Reach Out Packs Items For U.S. Service Members

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

GBU has been collecting and purchasing personal care items through a project called “Operation Reach Out.”

gbu2 GBU’s Operation Reach Out Packs Items For U.S. Service Members

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

On Veterans’ Day, the items will be shipped to soldiers via USPS.

gbu3 GBU’s Operation Reach Out Packs Items For U.S. Service Members

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

In the 12 years GBU has been participating in the program, it has shipped 15,869 boxes to servicemen and servicewomen in Iraq and Afghanistan.

