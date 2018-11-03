Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, GBU Financial Life members and volunteers met at the company’s building on the corner of Route 51 and Brownsville Road to package items to be sent overseas to U.S. soldiers.

GBU has been collecting and purchasing personal care items through a project called “Operation Reach Out.”

On Veterans’ Day, the items will be shipped to soldiers via USPS.

In the 12 years GBU has been participating in the program, it has shipped 15,869 boxes to servicemen and servicewomen in Iraq and Afghanistan.