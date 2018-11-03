  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is standing with Pittsburgh.

The president and CEO of the grocery store chain, Laura Karet, posted a full-page ad in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week, in response to the fatal shooting off 11 people at the tree of Life Synagogue last weekend in Squirrel Hill.

giant eagle ad Giant Eagle ‘Stands With Pittsburgh’ After Synagogue Shooting

Photo Courtesy of Giant Eagle

The ad reads, in part, “Pittsburgh will always be stronger than steel.

It goes on to say, “Our city’s resilience, strength and beauty reflect our diverse heritage.

“Together, we are Pittsburgh.”

