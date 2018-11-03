Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is selling limited-edition “Stronger Than Hate” patches, identical to those worn by Penguins players during their Tuesday game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena.

All proceeds from the sale of patches will go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. The cost of each patch is $20.

Patches are available for order HERE.

The Penguins Foundation announced Saturday afternoon that its fundraising efforts have reached $275,000, and is expected to grow with the sale of the patches.

“The tremendous outpouring of support from our fans and the entire Pittsburgh community is a great testament to the character and compassion of our region,” said Dave Soltesz, president of the Penguins Foundation. “We have all come together to show that we are, indeed, stronger than hate.”

According to the Penguins, patches are available for shipping throughout the U.S. and in Canada, although there will be a $5 shipping charge for Canadian orders.