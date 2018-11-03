Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was another deadly shooting in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

The latest tragedy occurred in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood at around 10:30 p.m.

Twenty-three-year-old James Loughlin of Pittsburgh was shot in the chest outside the Uni-Mart convenience store located at 748 Brownsville Road.

Loughlin was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, Loughlin appears to have been standing outside a vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown actor emerged from the side of the store and shot him.

Police canvassed the area for evidence and processed the crime scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.