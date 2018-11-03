  • KDKA TV

By Kym Gable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 people packed Liberty Avenue on Saturday night for the “Stronger Than Hate” concert featuring pop star Kesha.

Planned since September by the LGBT non-profit advocacy group The Delta Foundation, the event was originally slated to be called “Countdown to Vote,” but after the synagogue shootings, the organization reached out to Kesha, who immediately agreed to the “Stronger Than Hate” theme.

kesha Stronger Than Hate Concert Featuring Kesha Draws Hundreds To Downtown Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kesha repeatedly told the crowd that she “loves Pittsburgh so much” and was “so deeply sorry” about what happened at Tree of Life Synagogue.

Among the other advocates at the concert were students from Parkland, Fla., where a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

“We know the pain and we know the suffering and we know the toll that it can take on a community, so we want to be here and offer all of our help,” Sarah Chadwick, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said.

Although the event changed from “Countdown to Vote” to “Stronger Than Hate,” activism was still being promoted at the concert.

“Everyone is still reminding people to vote, but it’s also a reminder that your vote helps prevent things like this. You can’t make a change for something and make something better happen unless you get out and vote,” concertgoer Johnathon Pugh said.

Proceeds from the concert go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

