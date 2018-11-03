Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rookie Pittsburgh Police officer has been fired following an argument with a Swissvale officer that happened in October while he was off-duty.
The encounter between probationary Officer Sidney Bates and the Swissvale officer took place on Oct. 18 on Milligan Avenue, just blocks from the Swissvale Police Station.
Bates’ brother Laimon says he, his girlfriend and Sidney pulled up in front of their Swissvale home and were unable to find parking, so they stopped in the road for a few minutes to get groceries out of the car.
That’s when the Swissvale Police officer pulled up and asked to see Bates’ identification. Bates allegedly refused to hand over his ID. Laimon began recording the encounter and posted the video to social media.
Laimon: “What did he do?”
Swissvale Officer: “He stopped in the middle of the roadway, and she was stopped in the middle of the roadway.”
Laimon: “He wasn’t even in the car. It was her.”
Swissvale Officer: “She was parked right here, and he’s parked right here.”
Laimon: “Now he is because you stopped him. You [bleeped] him, you [bleeped] him.”
Swissvale Officer: “He’s parked right here, I told him to move.”
Bates, who was sworn in as an officer last spring, was placed on probation while an internal investigation reviewed the incident.
Blaine Jones, who is representing Bates, says on Friday night, Bates received a call telling him to turn in his badge. Bates also received a letter Saturday informing him of his termination.
“The events from that cell phone footage, does that really warrant a termination? He was cited with a non-traffic summary offense, so whoever’s out there doing whatever it is in their job, they get a summary offense for a disorderly conduct, should they be fired?” Jones said. “Now listen, I understand he has a badge and there’s a higher standard, but even with that, shouldn’t he be afforded due process?”
THIS is what Liberalism & the felling that YOU are entitled, got him. Yes! as a LEO you ARE held to a higher standard. Lost his job NOT over a traffic violation, but because he refused to ID himself. And thought “professional courtesy” would be afforded his self. Double parking isn’t the way to show that you were the right choice for the job of wearing the badge.
But don’t worry. He’ll get a Liberal attorney and/or play the race card-and quietly be reinstated. And if that doesn’t work, the NAACP will “squeeze hard” on the cities b*lls, and he’ll be reinstated. He’s black, the officer doing his job was white, and Pittsburgh is Democrat AND Liberal.
How can he lose?
He was not fired for a summary offense. He was fired for not complying with an officer….and as an officer himself, he should certainly know better. But of course the lawyer is trying to spin this.
garbage will always be garbage