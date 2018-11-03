  • KDKA TVOn Air

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Members of the Sandy Hook community are doing their part to help Squirrel Hill heal after the tragic Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

A woman organized a group that paid for everyone’s coffee at the Commonplace Coffee shop on Forbes Avenue.

She said they’re paying it forward after the outpouring of support they received after 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

commonplace coffeehouse squirrel hill Sandy Hook Community Members Show Support For Squirrel Hill In Wake Of Synagogue Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“She said that we are now a part of a group that we shouldn’t have to be a part of and she wanted the community to know that they weren’t alone,” Lydia Gibson, a barista at Commonplace Coffee, said.

Gibson says the group of 15 families sent them $650 to pay for patrons’ coffee on Saturday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We were able to give out drinks of anyone’s choice for the majority of today, and there were some beautiful, beautiful moments that we saw happen,” Gibson said.

