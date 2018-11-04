Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Rothlisberger will be wearing a special pair of “Stronger Than Hate” cleats during Sunday’s game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will wear the cleats in Baltimore as Steelers take on the Ravens. The Steelers tweeted a photo of the shoes before Sunday’s game.
On Sunday the Ravens took to Twitter to say that they are “standing with Pittsburgh.”
We are #StrongerThanHate. pic.twitter.com/ZMwwfs04aM
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2018