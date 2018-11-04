Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson won his first Gold Glove Award on Sunday.

The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Sunday night.

Dickerson beat out the Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich for the honor.

The Pirates acquired Dickerson from the Tampa Bay Rays in February.

Dickerson was the only Pirate to be nominated at this year’s Gold Glove Awards.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Oakland and Colorado each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenao won for the Rockies.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won in the AL.

Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL award at first. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte and Braves right fielder Nick Markakis also won in the NL.

