PLUM (KDKA) – A Sunday morning fire affected residents at a retirement complex in Plum.

Fire crews were called to the Retirement Residence of Plum on Repp Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the building did sustain water and smoke damage.

According to the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC Facebook page, the fire happened on the fourth floor and was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The Plum Fire Chief says the flames were contained to one unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

