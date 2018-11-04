  • KDKA TVOn Air

MORRIS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenager was injured Saturday afternoon after his car “exploded” in a crash in Washington County.

The Observer-Reporter says a 16-year-old boy from Greene County was driving south on Route 18 in Morris Township when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Morris Fire Chief Dave Dietrich told the Observer-Reporter that the boy’s car “exploded into pieces with the motor and transmission tearing out of the car.”

(Photo Credit: Observer-Reporter)

Passersby helped the boy get out of the vehicle and he was conscious when firefighters arrived. He was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

State police are investigating.

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:43 PM

    He is VERY lucky that he hit the tree passenger side first. Otherwise he would be dead, seat belt & airbags wouldn’t have saved him in this accident, if he would have hit full head on, or drivers side head on. Can’t tell the make from the picture other than it’s a 4 door.
    I’ve investigated “street racing” accidents-with cars going in excess of 90 MPH that were NOT as badly damaged as this car was. And for those that wonder…Newton’s Law shows (by the position of the engine * transmission’s resting place) that the front passenger side hit first, and pushed the engine & transmission to the driver’s side. It just was NOT his time.

