LOS ANGELES (KDKA/AP) – A coroner has ruled Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller’s death an accidental overdose due to a combination of drugs and alcohol.

A Los Angeles County coroner’s report released Monday named the 26-year-old Miller’s cause of death as “mixed toxicity,” saying cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl were found in his system.

Last month, the 26-year-old was found unresponsive at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

Last week, a benefit concert was held in Los Angeles to raise money for the Mac Miller Circles Fund in honor of the hip-hop star. The foundation, launched at the concert, will help with arts education in underserved communities.

Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.

