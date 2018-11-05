Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Lawrence County man is facing a long list of charges after police say he tried to chop down his neighbor’s door with a tomahawk during a heated dispute that ended in gunfire.

According to police, it happened just before 5 p.m. Monday along West Fairmont Avenue in New Castle.

Neshannock Police say they have arrested 56-year-old Martin Quimby and charged him with attempted criminal homicide, attempted burglary, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Police say Quimby’s neighbor first called them to the street, reporting that someone was trying to break into his home. The two neighbors were allegedly in an ongoing dispute.

Investigators say the victim told them Quimby became angry and threatened to kill him. The victim reported to officers that Quimby told him he had 15 minutes to make amends, “or he was going to cut [the victim] to pieces.”

Police say Quimby then came over to the victim’s home with a tomahawk and began chopping at the door. The victim fired his double-barreled shotgun, and police say Quimby returned fire with a 9mm, allegedly saying, “So that’s the way you want it.”

No one was injured in the incident.

Quimby is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail. He’ll be arraigned on Tuesday morning.