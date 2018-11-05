  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:KeyBank Pavilion, Local TV, Megadeth, Ozzy Osbourne

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ozzy Osbourne is adding more stops to his North American tour with Megadeth and Pittsburgh is now on the itinerary.

Osbourne and Megadeth will perform at the KeyBank Pavilion on Thursday, June 13 as part of their “No More Tours 2” tour.

ozzy osbourne Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth Tour To Stop In Pittsburgh

File photo (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

The tour will also stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on LiveNation.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

The “No More Tours 2” tour launched in May and is expected to continue into 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s