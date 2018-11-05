Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ozzy Osbourne is adding more stops to his North American tour with Megadeth and Pittsburgh is now on the itinerary.

Osbourne and Megadeth will perform at the KeyBank Pavilion on Thursday, June 13 as part of their “No More Tours 2” tour.

The tour will also stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on LiveNation.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

The “No More Tours 2” tour launched in May and is expected to continue into 2020.