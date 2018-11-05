Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With voter turnout expected to be higher than normal for the midterm election on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Auditor General says he’ll be monitoring the polls closely.

He says he’ll be evaluating the “integrity and security” of the state’s voting system.

“We were one of the 21 state that the United States Department of Homeland Security identified that the Russians tried to hack. So, my job as Auditor General is to make sure our system is as secure as possible,” said Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

If it all sounds overwhelming, voters have virtually the entire day to cast ballots. Polls open 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are also many online resources available for voters before they head into the voting booth.

There’s PUMP.org, which is a comprehensive guide to everything Election Day, including discounted codes for Uber and Lyft for a ride to your polling place.

There are also a voter resource pages, a breakdown of the candidates, sample ballots and information on other ballot issues.

There is a Home Rule Charter amendment question on all ballots in Allegheny County, and additional questions for voters in Bethel Park, Monroeville and West Deer. To read up on those issues before you cast your vote, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website at this link.

Lastly, 33 polling places in Allegheny County have changed since May. Voters in affected districts did receive a follow-up letter from the county with amended information, but if you want to be sure, a fast way to verify your site is to enter in your address at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Once you do go to the polls, if you encounter any problems, DePasquale says he wants to hear from you.

To contact him with a message, visit his Facebook page here, or his official Twitter account at @PAAuditorGen, or link up to his website here.