Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday is Election Day and that has candidates across the country making a final push.

It’s also bringing some candidates to the Pittsburgh area. Two candidates will be in town Monday morning – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Congressman Lou Barletta.

Both Wagner and Barletta will be participating in various Get Out the Vote events, not only here in Pittsburgh, but various other cities across the state.

A new poll released on Friday gives Sen. Bob Casey a 15-point lead over Barletta in his bid for re-election.

In the race for governor, a Franklin and Marshal College poll shows incumbent Tom Wolf with an even larger lead of 26 points over Wagner.

Events for Barletta and Wagner kick off at 8:30 a.m.

Wagner’s event will be held at the Central Diner and Grille in Robinson and Barletta’s event will be held at the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Department in Greensburg.