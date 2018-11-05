  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, East Liberty, Local TV, Missing Person, Oakland, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pittsburgh woman.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 78-year-old Shirley Watson was last seen Sunday in the 200 block of S. Euclid Avenue.

shirley watson Pittsburgh Police Seek Missing 78 Year Old Woman

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Watson was last spotted wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police say she is known to frequent the East Liberty and Oakland neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

