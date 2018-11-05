Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pittsburgh woman.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 78-year-old Shirley Watson was last seen Sunday in the 200 block of S. Euclid Avenue.

Watson was last spotted wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police say she is known to frequent the East Liberty and Oakland neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.