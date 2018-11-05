Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A teacher was found unresponsive at a school in Homewood on Monday and later died.

Jonathan K. Tyler, 62, was found just before 7:30 a.m. in a “staff only” area of the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center on Brushton Avenue in Homewood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8 a.m.

Tyler taught chemistry at the Student Achievement Center. He started with Pittsburgh Public Schools in 1999.

The district says counselors are being provided to help students and staff.

The cause of death has not yet been released.