PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh musicians are joining together to record a song that will benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

The ensemble includes Joe Wodarek of The Stickers, Scott Blasey of The Clarks, Joe Grushecky, Hermie Granati, Jeff Jimerson, The Shondells of Tommy James & The Shondells, Johnny Angel and Bubba of The Halos, Reb Beach of Winger and Whitesnake, Devon Johnson of Ruff Creek, Clinton Clegg of The Commonheart, Abby Abbondanza of The Hillbilly Way, John Vento of Nieds Hotel Band and many others.

The group will record an original song called “Stand Together,” written by Wodarek and Mike Ofca, the guitarist for The Stickers.

The song will be available for digital download at a later date. All proceeds will benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Our Victims of Terror Fund.